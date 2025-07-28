HEARTLESS! Woman left with nothing after CATE KITONGA (pictured) runs off with her husband and household items







Monday, July 28, 2025 - A devastated woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse a woman identified as Cate Kitonga of wrecking her four-year marriage.

According to the heartbroken wife, Cate not only snatched her husband but also helped him clear out their matrimonial house in Kahawa Wendani, leaving her with nothing.

In a post that has since gone viral, the woman narrated how she stood by her husband when he had absolutely nothing, emotionally and financially supporting him through the toughest times, only to be repaid with betrayal and humiliation.

“I built with him from scratch. He had nothing. And now that he has something, he’s run off with Cate and taken everything we owned,” she lamented.

Cate is accused of accompanying the woman’s husband to their shared home and allegedly loading up all the household belongings, leaving behind a trail of emotional devastation.

The woman, who grew up as an orphan, is in a desperate situation, following her failed marriage.

