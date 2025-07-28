HEARTLESS! Woman left with nothing after CATE KITONGA (pictured) runs off with her husband and household items

Monday, July 28, 2025 - A devastated woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse a woman identified as Cate Kitonga of wrecking her four-year marriage.
According to the heartbroken wife, Cate not only snatched
her husband but also helped him clear out their matrimonial house in Kahawa
Wendani, leaving her with nothing.
In a post that has since gone viral, the woman narrated how
she stood by her husband when he had absolutely nothing, emotionally and
financially supporting him through the toughest times, only to be repaid with
betrayal and humiliation.
“I built with him from scratch. He had nothing. And now that
he has something, he’s run off with Cate and taken everything we owned,” she
lamented.
Cate is
accused of accompanying the woman’s husband to their shared home and allegedly
loading up all the household belongings, leaving behind a trail of emotional
devastation.
The woman,
who grew up as an orphan, is in a desperate situation, following her failed
marriage.
Read her full post below and see cate's photos.
