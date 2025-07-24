“A walking chimney” - Reactions as a woman is caught on camera vaping inside a courtroom in Kenya (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A video showing a woman vaping inside a Kenyan courtroom has sparked widespread outrage on social media.
In the brief clip, the woman is seen standing next to
another lady before exhaling smoke from her mouth and nostrils.
Realizing the smoke could spread, she quickly attempts to
waft it away.
The incident has gone viral, drawing harsh criticism from
netizens.
Many condemned the act as disrespectful and inappropriate
within a court of law.
Some users have demanded her immediate dismissal if she is
found to be a judiciary staff member, citing a breach of professional conduct
and courtroom decorum.
Shock as a woman is seen on Camera smoking inside a courtroom in Kenya! pic.twitter.com/Fz4xZtKW2P— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 24, 2025
