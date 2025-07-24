“A walking chimney” - Reactions as a woman is caught on camera vaping inside a courtroom in Kenya (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A video showing a woman vaping inside a Kenyan courtroom has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

In the brief clip, the woman is seen standing next to another lady before exhaling smoke from her mouth and nostrils.

Realizing the smoke could spread, she quickly attempts to waft it away.

The incident has gone viral, drawing harsh criticism from netizens.

Many condemned the act as disrespectful and inappropriate within a court of law.

Some users have demanded her immediate dismissal if she is found to be a judiciary staff member, citing a breach of professional conduct and courtroom decorum.

Watch the video and reactions.