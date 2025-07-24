Married men share heartwarming responses to an X user who asked what they would do when they stop finding their wives attractive!

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - What started as a blunt question on X to married men on what they would do when they stop finding their wives attractive anymore, turned into a heartwarming thread full of love, gratitude, and enduring devotion.
Instead of complaints or clichés, many husbands shared
moving reflections on how love deepens over time.
One man replied, “Sorry, I can’t relate. This already
attractive woman still blows my mind, especially after standing by me at my
lowest.”
Another, married for over two decades with three kids,
quoted Musiq Soulchild: “I’ll still love you when your hair turns grey… just as
long as your love don’t change.”
A man celebrating 30 years of marriage said his wife has
“only become more beautiful over time.”
Others offered poetic advice: “Flowers don’t shrivel unless
you neglect them,” one wrote.
Another added, “You can’t expect a flower to bloom if you
don’t water the soil you planted it in.”
And some were just baffled: “I, straight up, do not
understand the question. Cause HOW..?”
See some of the awe-inspiring responses below.
