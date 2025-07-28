“Stay away from my man. Your days are numbered” - A LADY shot dead months after receiving death threat letter from an unknown assailant (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 28, 2025 - A young lady full of life and promise was gunned down, just months after receiving a terrifying death threat letter warning her to stay away from another woman’s man.

The deceased lady, identified as Lesego Mary Masina, received the handwritten letter in February 2025 and tried to move on with her life, assuming the threat to be an empty act of jealousy.

But the threats became real when unknown gunmen, posing as robbers, shot her in the head.

According to eyewitnesses, the men approached her calmly and asked for her name.

Upon confirming her identity, they shot her in the head at point-blank range.

The assailants left without stealing anything.

The cold-blooded nature of the killing, paired with the earlier death threat, has led police to treat the case as murder, possibly fueled by jealousy.



