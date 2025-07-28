A man pulls a James Bond stunt along a busy road in Nairobi as he chases a MUBABA’s car ferrying his girlfriend and clings onto it (VIDEO)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - A dramatic and bizarre incident unfolded along Oloitokitok Road in Nairobi, leaving netizens both stunned and entertained, after a young man pulled off a real-life James Bond stunt in broad daylight.

According to eyewitnesses, the man went all out in a desperate attempt to stop a “mubaba” from driving away with his girlfriend.

In the now-viral video, the visibly heartbroken man is seen chasing the car on foot, weaving through traffic, before clinging onto the vehicle's door like something straight out of an action movie.

He is captured yanking at the handle, attempting to confront the occupants inside, but the car keeps moving.

At one point, the young man loses grip and falls hard onto the tarmac, causing panic among onlookers.

But undeterred, he gets up swiftly, flags down a boda boda, and continues the chase like a man possessed.

The chaotic love triangle has since sent social media into a frenzy.

Watch the video.

Man chases a MUBABA’s car ferrying his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/FUxhrqKYn0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025

