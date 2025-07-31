State House official slams NACADA over proposed alcohol advertising ban as content creators cry foul







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, the Head of Presidential Special Projects & Creative Economy, has sharply criticised the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) over newly proposed alcohol regulations, warning that they could severely impact Kenya’s digital economy.

In a statement on his official X account on Wednesday, July 30th, Itumbi urged NACADA to engage the public and stakeholders before implementing drastic measures.

The draft National Policy for the Prevention, Management and Control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse 2025 proposes banning content creators from advertising alcoholic beverages - a move Itumbi claims could cripple the country’s emerging digital sector.

“Content creators are not just influencers; they’re entrepreneurs, digital advertisers and job creators.”

“Kenya’s digital economy is young and growing,” he said.

“Regulation is necessary, maybe mandatory, but NACADA must engage, not silence. We need smart, inclusive policy - not blanket bans,” he added.

Beyond advertising restrictions, NACADA’s policy also proposes banning alcohol sales in supermarkets, residential areas, restaurants, schools, beaches, parks, and petrol stations.

It further seeks to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21.

The sweeping proposals have sparked national debate, with many Kenyans expressing concern over potential damage to business and livelihoods.

Following the backlash, NACADA clarified that the proposals are not final and will undergo public participation.

“Any regulation requiring legal backing will follow a transparent review process with citizens and stakeholders actively involved,” the agency stated.