ROSELYN AKOMBE pays glowing tribute to slain former IEBC ICT manager, CHRIS MSANDO, eight years on - “They strangled you for merely doing your work”







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, has paid a moving tribute to the late Chris Msando, the IEBC ICT Manager who was brutally murdered in 2017, just days before the General Election.

In a statement on Thursday, July 31st, Akombe described Msando as a courageous and dedicated public servant who died for standing up for electoral integrity.

“Eight years ago, they strangled you for merely doing your work.”

“You had openly stated that under your watch, elections would not be rigged.”

“They silenced you forever. But justice will be served one day,” she wrote.

Msando was in charge of the biometric voter registration, the integrated election management system, and real-time digital results transmission.

He was among the few officials with full access to the IEBC’s electoral infrastructure.

Msando went missing on July 28th, 2017, after failing to show up for a scheduled TV interview. He had previously reported receiving threats.

His body, alongside that of 21-year-old Maryanne Ngumbu, was found in a forest near Kikuyu in Kiambu County.

A post-mortem revealed that he had been tortured and died from strangulation.

The then IEBC Chair, Wafula Chebukati, confirmed the murder on July 31st and called for Government protection of electoral staff.

“There’s no doubt he was tortured and murdered. The only question is who did it and why,” Chebukati said at the time.

