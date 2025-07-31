ROSELYN AKOMBE pays glowing tribute to slain former IEBC ICT manager, CHRIS MSANDO, eight years on - “They strangled you for merely doing your work”

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, has paid a moving tribute to the late Chris Msando, the IEBC ICT Manager who was brutally murdered in 2017, just days before the General Election.
In a statement on Thursday, July 31st, Akombe
described Msando as a courageous and dedicated public servant who died for
standing up for electoral integrity.
“Eight years ago, they strangled you for merely doing your
work.”
“You had openly stated that under your watch, elections
would not be rigged.”
“They silenced you forever. But justice will be served one
day,” she wrote.
Msando was in charge of the biometric voter registration,
the integrated election management system, and real-time digital results
transmission.
He was among the few officials with full access to the
IEBC’s electoral infrastructure.
Msando went missing on July 28th, 2017, after
failing to show up for a scheduled TV interview. He had previously reported
receiving threats.
His body, alongside that of 21-year-old Maryanne Ngumbu, was
found in a forest near Kikuyu in Kiambu County.
A post-mortem revealed that he had been tortured and died
from strangulation.
The then IEBC Chair, Wafula Chebukati, confirmed the murder
on July 31st and called for Government protection of electoral
staff.
“There’s no doubt he was tortured and murdered. The only
question is who did it and why,” Chebukati said at the time.
