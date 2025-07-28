Slay Queens linked to DENNIS ITUMBI’s secret escapades identified! He reportedly pays them 5K for “fun’’ (VIDEO)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - Renowned digital strategist and President Ruto’s close ally, Dennis Itumbi, has been linked to secret escapades involving flashy city slay queens.

A video circulating online has exposed a group of the young, glamorous ladies who are allegedly regular participants in private sessions reportedly organized by Itumbi.

According to firebrand commentator Aoko Otieno, who dropped the bombshell, these meetups are more than just casual hangouts.

Aoko alleges that Itumbi hands the ladies Ksh 5,000 “as a token for fun,” an amount they are expected to share amongst themselves.

But that’s not all - the "best performer" of the night allegedly walks away with a brand new phone as a reward.

Itumbi, a senior bachelor, is a well-known womanizer with a special appetite for slay queens.

He regularly holds wild parties at his residence in Thindigua.





Watch video of the slay queens linked to the private escapades hosted by Itumbi.

SLAY QUEENS linked to DENNIS ITUMBI’s secret escapades pic.twitter.com/5fLQKnsEi1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025

