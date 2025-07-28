PHOTOs of KEMMY, one of the beautiful slay queens involved in secret escapades with RUTO’s man, DENNIS ITUMBI







Monday, July 28, 2025 - The internet is buzzing after photos surfaced of a gorgeous slay queen identified only as Kemmy, one of the ladies allegedly linked to secret escapades with Dennis Itumbi, President Ruto’s close ally and digital fixer.

Sources claim Kemmy is among a select group of young ladies Itumbi invites to exclusive private hangouts, where they are reportedly offered KSh 5,000 “for fun”, with the “top performer” allegedly walking away with a brand-new smartphone.

In the photos, Kemmy is seen flaunting her curves, posing in trendy outfits, and enjoying soft life moments, the kind of lifestyle that has sparked curiosity and envy across social media.





