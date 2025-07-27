SIMON KABU branded a deadbeat dad by his estranged wife, SARAH - Accused of abandoning his children for over a year despite his lavish online lifestyle







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, is under fire after his estranged wife, Sarah Kabu, publicly accused him of being a deadbeat father, claiming that he has not contributed a single cent towards the welfare of their children for an entire year.

Despite projecting a picture-perfect life of luxury and flamboyance online, complete with exotic vacations, luxury cars, and designer wear, Sarah says Simon has neglected his most basic responsibility: fatherhood.

“He doesn’t provide for us. A true dead beat he is for the last one year,” she wrote on social media.

Sarah challenged Simon to send her Ksh 30,000 weekly shopping if he truly considers himself a responsible father, accusing him of abandoning his parental duties while maintaining a flashy public image.

The once-admired couple is currently embroiled in a bitter court battle to dissolve their marriage.

Since their separation, Sarah has used her social media platforms to air Simon’s dirty linen in public, accusing him of being a notorious womanizer to the extent of eloping with his own daughter.

