Identity of the KIKUYU man captured on a viral video assaulting his wife in front of their little kids unmasked - Shame on you WAWERU WA KIMANI (PHOTOs)

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - A disturbing video has surfaced showing a man brutally assaulting his wife in the presence of their terrified children, sparking outrage online.
The man, now identified as Waweru wa Kimani, is seen in the
viral footage unleashing violence on his defenseless wife while their young
children cry helplessly in the background.
Emerging reports reveal that Waweru’s estranged wife, Cynthia, left the
abusive marriage months ago after enduring prolonged emotional and physical
abuse.
Despite walking away, Cynthia has reportedly continued to
face threats, harassment, and stalking from Waweru, prompting her to seek
restraining orders from the authorities.
The assault incident has triggered widespread condemnation
from the public, with calls growing louder for Waweru’s immediate arrest and
prosecution.
Watch the trending CCTV footage.
Shame on you WAWERU WA KIMANI pic.twitter.com/SDk5ZGmCBm— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2025
