Identity of the KIKUYU man captured on a viral video assaulting his wife in front of their little kids unmasked - Shame on you WAWERU WA KIMANI (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - A disturbing video has surfaced showing a man brutally assaulting his wife in the presence of their terrified children, sparking outrage online.

The man, now identified as Waweru wa Kimani, is seen in the viral footage unleashing violence on his defenseless wife while their young children cry helplessly in the background.

Emerging reports reveal that Waweru’s estranged wife, Cynthia, left the abusive marriage months ago after enduring prolonged emotional and physical abuse.

Despite walking away, Cynthia has reportedly continued to face threats, harassment, and stalking from Waweru, prompting her to seek restraining orders from the authorities.

The assault incident has triggered widespread condemnation from the public, with calls growing louder for Waweru’s immediate arrest and prosecution.







