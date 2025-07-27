Trending! VIDEOs from Arbantone star, VJ PATELO, and DIANA’s lavish wedding that every Kenyan is talking about!

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Arbantone sensation, VJ Patelo and his bride, Diana, tied the knot in a lavish Nairobi ceremony that has since lit up social media.
While the couple looked radiant, it was Patelo’s
street-smart entourage - the wepesi - who turned heads and stole the spotlight.
Rolling up in a sleek black limousine, the crew rocked crisp
black suits, bow ties, sneakers, and caps, effortlessly blending street style
with formal flair.
The high-end venue buzzed with Nairobi energy as guests
flaunted knock-off designer wear, bold accessories and signature slang.
When the Bishop led the couple to their seats, the wepesi
erupted in cheers, their joy and support impossible to ignore.
The opulence of the event stirred online chatter, with some
Kenyans joking that the couple must’ve hit a jackpot.
Watch the videos below.
The brides arrival...pic.twitter.com/9T3PVxXBMs— MR.UMBWAKNI (@MR_UMBWAKNI) July 27, 2025
The groom heading to the wedding
The groom heading to the wedding— MR.UMBWAKNI (@MR_UMBWAKNI) July 27, 2025
pic.twitter.com/KvgOtmQApJ
The groom and bride exchanging vows.
The groom and bride exchanging vows..— MR.UMBWAKNI (@MR_UMBWAKNI) July 27, 2025
pic.twitter.com/vATqZ7n8ss
Cutting the cake.
Cutting the cake ...— MR.UMBWAKNI (@MR_UMBWAKNI) July 27, 2025
pic.twitter.com/IHWK9MlSVQ
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Popping champgane...pic.twitter.com/SV8HpZ0k1D— MR.UMBWAKNI (@MR_UMBWAKNI) July 27, 2025
0 Comments