Trending! VIDEOs from Arbantone star, VJ PATELO, and DIANA’s lavish wedding that every Kenyan is talking about!





Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Arbantone sensation, VJ Patelo and his bride, Diana, tied the knot in a lavish Nairobi ceremony that has since lit up social media.

While the couple looked radiant, it was Patelo’s street-smart entourage - the wepesi - who turned heads and stole the spotlight.

Rolling up in a sleek black limousine, the crew rocked crisp black suits, bow ties, sneakers, and caps, effortlessly blending street style with formal flair.

The high-end venue buzzed with Nairobi energy as guests flaunted knock-off designer wear, bold accessories and signature slang.

When the Bishop led the couple to their seats, the wepesi erupted in cheers, their joy and support impossible to ignore.

The opulence of the event stirred online chatter, with some Kenyans joking that the couple must’ve hit a jackpot.

Watch the videos below.

The groom heading to the wedding

pic.twitter.com/KvgOtmQApJ — MR.UMBWAKNI (@MR_UMBWAKNI) July 27, 2025

The groom and bride exchanging vows.

pic.twitter.com/vATqZ7n8ss — MR.UMBWAKNI (@MR_UMBWAKNI) July 27, 2025

Cutting the cake.