“Shoot them in the leg!” - President RUTO orders tough action against those destroying police stations (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 9,
2025 - President William Ruto has issued a stern directive to security
agencies, ordering that anyone caught destroying or attempting to set fire to
police stations be shot in the leg.
Speaking in Kilimani during the launch of a police housing
project, the President said the Government will no longer tolerate attacks on
police stations under the guise of protests or public outrage.
“I have
directed security officers: shoot them in the leg, not to kill, but to stop
them,” Ruto said, drawing both praise and sharp criticism on social
media.
Ruto maintained that while the right to protest is protected
by the Constitution, violent attacks on police stations will not be tolerated.
The President’s tough stance comes in the wake of rising
unrest across several counties, including the torching of Itibo Police Station
in Nyamira County on Wednesday, following the fatal police shooting of a
student.
“Shoot them in the leg!” - President RUTO orders pic.twitter.com/urSHa4GHNa— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments