GACHAGUA accuses President RUTO of targeting KIKUYUs with terrorism charges in protest crackdown







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of profiling the Kikuyu community through targeted security operations, economic sabotage, and criminal charges aimed at silencing dissent.

In a fiery statement on Wednesday, Gachagua claimed that Ruto is reviving an alleged agenda that began during the 2007 post-election violence, where he says Kikuyus were similarly targeted.

“History is repeating itself, and the architect William Ruto is back.”

“He is determined to finish his mission - destroy their businesses and make them the black sheep of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

He accused the state of deliberately crippling Kikuyu-owned businesses and using terrorism charges to suppress Mount Kenya leaders.

“When a police station is torched in Homa Bay, suspects are charged with arson.”

“But in Kiambu, Kikuyu suspects are charged with terrorism,” he said, referencing cases against Manyatta MP, Gitonga Mukunji, and others.

Gachagua further alleged that the Government used a well-organized militia to wreak havoc during the recent Saba Saba protests.

He claimed that this group, allegedly procured by Ruto allies including Governors and MPs, was deployed in Mount Kenya to loot and destroy property while under police protection.

In a startling revelation, Gachagua claimed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) oversees a 101-member killer squad armed with assault rifles and operating in unmarked Subaru vehicles.

He alleged that the squad was formed during his time in office, recruited from the Administration Police, and trained by NIS for covert operations, including abductions and assassinations.