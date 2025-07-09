Locals in Kagio Town, Kirinyaga, arm themselves after alleged deployment of state-sponsored goons at night- Kenya is sliding into anarchy (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - There was tension in Kagio town, Kirinyaga County, on Tuesday night, as locals armed themselves with crude weapons to defend their homes and businesses following the alleged deployment of State-sponsored goons.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts and viral video footage circulating on social media, residents claimed the attackers were ferried into the area under the cover of darkness to cause chaos.

The goons are said to be ferried to the town in four Nissans by alleged state operatives, forcing the locals to protect themselves using crude weapons.

In a now-viral video, angry locals can be seen patrolling the streets with clubs, machetes, and sticks.

“They think they can scare us at night with goons - but this time, we are ready. We will defend our town and our families,” said one visibly agitated resident, holding a machete.

Many businesses in Kagio were reportedly closed early on Tuesday evening, with business owners citing safety concerns after rumors spread about the incoming attack.

The goons reportedly fled after being overpowered by the locals.

Watch the video.

