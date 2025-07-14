SHOCK in Likoni!! 32-year-old woman dies after some unidentified men did the unthinkable to her, dumped outside a hospital (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - A 32-year-old woman from Likoni has tragically died after some unknown men did the unthinkable to her.

The victim was brought to the facility in critical condition by unidentified individuals who left before staff could identify them.

Despite efforts by medical personnel to save her life, she succumbed to the severe injuries sustained during the horrific attack.

Police in Likoni have launched investigations, though no arrests have been made so far.

The circumstances surrounding the brutal assault remain unclear, but human rights groups are calling for a full and transparent probe into what they describe as a systemic failure to protect women in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST