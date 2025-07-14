ALDRINE KIBET’s parents arrive in Spain ahead of his move to Celta Vigo in a staggering Ksh 846 million deal (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - Rising Kenyan football sensation, Aldrine Kibet, is on the verge of a major career breakthrough, with reliable sources indicating that Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo are close to finalizing a deal to sign the Kenya U20 midfielder.

The 18-year-old, who made headlines during the 2023 KSSSA secondary school games, has been turning heads with his performances at Spanish lower-division side Nastic, where he has been steadily climbing the youth ranks since making the move abroad.

Sources close to the player have confirmed that Kibet’s parents have travelled to Spain, a clear signal that transfer talks between Nastic and Celta Vigo have reached an advanced stage.

According to media reports, the young player has completed a €6 million (Ksh 864 million) transfer to the Spanish La Liga side.

See photos of the talented football player’s parents arriving in Spain ahead of the transfer deal.

