Dreams cut short! PHOTOs of the 35-year-old lawyer who was shot dead by a University lecturer outside a popular club while arguing over parking lot







Monday, July 14, 2025 - A 35-year-old lawyer was shot dead outside Mara Junction Night - a popular entertainment joint in Narok - following an altercation over a parking space.

The deceased legal scholar identified as Mandela Nabala, had a heated argument with Dr. Paul Sena Kanyike, a licensed civilian firearm holder and a lecturer at Egerton University, when a fight between them broke out.

Sena drew his Glock pistol in the heat of the altercation and shot Nabala once in the chin.

The victim was rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The club’s proprietor, Ambrose Lelesit, reported the 2:30 am incident to a nearby police station.

Police visited the scene, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and recovered the firearm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition and retrieved one spent cartridge.

The suspect was arrested and is currently in custody as investigations continue.

The university lecturer behind the fatal shooting has been described as proud and arrogant.

Below are photos of the deceased lawyer.



