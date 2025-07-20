SHOCK as a man posing as a woman on Facebook lures a LADY to Joska with a job promise and then does the unthinkable to her







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - A young lady has come forward with a harrowing account of how she fell victim to a deceptive and dangerous trap orchestrated by a man pretending to be a woman on Facebook.

According to the victim, the suspect had created a fake Facebook profile using a woman’s name and photos, claiming to be offering a job opportunity at a chemist in Joska.

The post promised a monthly salary of Ksh 15,000, along with free food and accommodation, an offer that seemed too good to pass up for the job-seeking young lady.

She was asked to carry her original ID and personal clothes, as she was allegedly expected to begin work immediately.

Convinced of the job’s legitimacy, she boarded a bus and made her way to Joska.

Upon arrival, she was informed that a guy would come pick her up.

A man soon showed up and claimed he had been sent to escort her to the workplace.

What followed next was chilling.

The man led her on foot, claiming the chemist was located just a short walk away.

However, things took a dark and terrifying turn when they veered off the main road.

What happened next will leave you speechless.

Read the full post below.

