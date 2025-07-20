Drama as man publicly humiliates two slay queens who ‘ate his money’ but declined to have ‘fun’ with him - He pulled off their expensive wigs (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - A viral video capturing the dramatic moment a man publicly embarrassed two slay queens he had taken home from a club only for things to take an unexpected turn has sent social media into a frenzy.

According to the video, the man had splurged on drinks at a popular Nairobi club, allegedly expecting some fun later.

But once they got to his place, the vibe shifted. The ladies tried to leave, prompting the visibly furious man to confront them.

Shouting “niliwaambia ukweli” (I told you the truth), he claimed they knew what was expected.

He then shockingly pulled off their expensive wigs and ordered them out.

The clip has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some Kenyans warning women about the dangers of “eating fare” - the habit of accepting money or favors without fulfilling implied expectations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST