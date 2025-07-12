SHOCK as it emerges that over 200 Kenyans have been allegedly deported from Qatar for testing HIV positive - ‘Soko ni chafu” (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A Kenyan TikToker based in Qatar has gone viral after claiming that over 200 Kenyans have been deported from the Gulf nation after testing HIV positive.
In the widely shared video, the content creator warns fellow
Kenyans about engaging in reckless behavior while abroad, blaming casual
relationships and lack of precautions for the rising cases.
"Imagine leaving home healthy to seek money in the
Gulf, only to return with HIV,” she says emotionally in Sheng, adding, “Soko ni
chagu, guys,” — loosely translated to “The dating scene is risky.”
She emphasized that the 200 cases reflect only those who
were tested, suggesting the actual numbers may be higher.
She also cautioned those back home who casually hook up with
returnees from Gulf countries without protection.
As of early 2025, around 75,000 Kenyans are working in Qatar
in various fields, including education, healthcare, and security service.
Watch the video.
Qatar kumewakaaa— GeorgeiQwatson (@GeorgeiQwatson) July 11, 2025
LoserLuoLiet must have made a stopover there… either him or CallMeKat pic.twitter.com/Lba9uj9Vfx
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments