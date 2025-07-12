SHOCK as it emerges that over 200 Kenyans have been allegedly deported from Qatar for testing HIV positive - ‘Soko ni chafu” (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A Kenyan TikToker based in Qatar has gone viral after claiming that over 200 Kenyans have been deported from the Gulf nation after testing HIV positive.

In the widely shared video, the content creator warns fellow Kenyans about engaging in reckless behavior while abroad, blaming casual relationships and lack of precautions for the rising cases.

"Imagine leaving home healthy to seek money in the Gulf, only to return with HIV,” she says emotionally in Sheng, adding, “Soko ni chagu, guys,” — loosely translated to “The dating scene is risky.”

She emphasized that the 200 cases reflect only those who were tested, suggesting the actual numbers may be higher.

She also cautioned those back home who casually hook up with returnees from Gulf countries without protection.

As of early 2025, around 75,000 Kenyans are working in Qatar in various fields, including education, healthcare, and security service.

