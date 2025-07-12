“If the bed is not shaking, your marriage will shake,” - Female Pastor’s candid advice to couples on marriage goes viral (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A female Pastor has set social media abuzz with her candid take on what makes a marriage last.

In a viral video, the outspoken preacher boldly claims, “If the bed is not shaking, the marriage will shake.”

She emphasizes that intimacy is the glue that keeps a relationship strong, warning that when the bedroom goes cold, cracks begin to show.

“For a marriage to last, the fire in the bedroom must never go out,” she asserts with conviction.

The pastor didn’t hold back, calling out wives who frequently make excuses to avoid intimacy, warning that such behavior can be the beginning of a marital breakdown.

Her remarks have sparked a heated debate online.

While some netizens agreed, praising her for speaking truthfully, others argued that intimacy alone isn’t enough.

Watch the video.

“If the bed is not shaking, your marriage will shake.”



- Pastor Mildred Okonkwo pic.twitter.com/YXzlBO3t58 — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 11, 2025

