Money is everything! VIDEO of an elderly man in the company of a well-endowed slay queen in a mall causes an online buzz (WATCH)







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A video clip showing an elderly man confidently strolling through a mall alongside a much younger, curvaceous woman has set social media ablaze, with netizens offering all kinds of commentary.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, captures the unidentified older gentleman casually holding hands with the youthful lady, dressed in a body-hugging outfit, as they window-shop and draw attention from curious onlookers.

Online users wasted no time weighing in with humorous, sarcastic, and judgmental comments, with many suggesting the pair’s relationship is a classic case of “sponsor and slay queen.”

“Respect the hustle. That girl is securing the bag,” one user quipped, while another joked, “Grandpa is living his best life. Retirement goals unlocked!”

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST