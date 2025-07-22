“She was on her phone the entire ride and ordered the most expensive meal” - Man dumps a LADY after a disastrous first date (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A young man has shared details of a date gone wrong, prompting heated reactions online.

According to his post on X, the lady arrived late, spent the entire car ride glued to her phone, and topped it off by ordering the most expensive item on the menu, along with a takeaway meal for her mother.

The heartbroken man said the experience was enough for him to decide not to see her again.

He ended his post with a blunt declaration: “Gotta block her after this.”

See the trending post.