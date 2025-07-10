SHAME as police officers lob teargas into mourners holding vigil for BONIFACE KARIUKI, the hawker who was shot in the head during protests (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Tension
gripped Nairobi’s Central Business District on
Wednesday night after police violently dispersed a peaceful candlelight vigil
held in honor of Boniface Kariuki, the 24-year-old mask hawker who was
fatally shot by officers during the Gen Z anniversary protests on
June 25.
Mourners had gathered to pay tribute to Kariuki, who became
one of the young faces symbolizing the cost of police brutality in recent
demonstrations.
Emotions ran high as friends, family, and fellow youth lit
candles, sang hymns, and displayed placards demanding justice.
However, the vigil turned chaotic when heavily armed
police officers arrived at the scene and lobbed teargas
canisters into the crowd without warning, scattering the mourners in all
directions.
Screams and panic filled the air as attendees, many of them
young people, fled for safety.
Boniface Kariuki is set to be buried on Friday in
his rural home in Kangema, Murang’a County, amid growing national outrage
over the use of excessive force by law enforcement during peaceful
demonstrations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
