SHAME as police officers lob teargas into mourners holding vigil for BONIFACE KARIUKI, the hawker who was shot in the head during protests (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Tension gripped Nairobi’s Central Business District on Wednesday night after police violently dispersed a peaceful candlelight vigil held in honor of Boniface Kariuki, the 24-year-old mask hawker who was fatally shot by officers during the Gen Z anniversary protests on June 25.

Mourners had gathered to pay tribute to Kariuki, who became one of the young faces symbolizing the cost of police brutality in recent demonstrations.

Emotions ran high as friends, family, and fellow youth lit candles, sang hymns, and displayed placards demanding justice.

However, the vigil turned chaotic when heavily armed police officers arrived at the scene and lobbed teargas canisters into the crowd without warning, scattering the mourners in all directions.

Screams and panic filled the air as attendees, many of them young people, fled for safety.

Boniface Kariuki is set to be buried on Friday in his rural home in Kangema, Murang’a County, amid growing national outrage over the use of excessive force by law enforcement during peaceful demonstrations.

Chaos erupted in Nairobi CBD on Wednesday night as police lobbed teargas at mourners holding a candlelight vigil for the late 24-year-old mask hawker Boniface Kariuki, who was shot dead by officers during the Gen Z anniversary protests on June 25th, ahead of his burial in… pic.twitter.com/htxey173Fn — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi Kibiru (@C_NyaKundiH) July 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST