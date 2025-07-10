Man goes berserk in Nyahururu and vandalizes police vehicle as police officers desperately try to restrain him (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - There was drama in Nyahuru after a man went berserk and vandalized a police Land Cruiser in full view of the public, as stunned officers struggled to restrain him.

In a now-viral video, the visibly agitated man is seen climbing onto the police vehicle, smashing its windshield, and kicking off its side mirrors as a crowd gathers to watch the unfolding drama.

The police officers appeared overwhelmed and hesitant, attempting to calm him down rather than use force.

Eyewitnesses say the man had earlier staged a solo protest, alleging harassment and injustice by local authorities.

His agitation reportedly escalated after police allegedly tried to disperse him from the town centre.

Police subdued him after he tried to run away and arrested him.

Watch the video.

Man goes berserk in Nyahururu and vandalizes police vehicle as police officers desperately try to restrain him pic.twitter.com/jJhWccNoXa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025

