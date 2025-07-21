Senior Government official’s son knocks down and kills 2 people in Hurlingham - Locks himself in his multi-million armoured Landrover Defender as police tow him away (VIDEO)







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Outrage is mounting across social media following a horrific hit-and-run incident involving the son of a senior Government official, which left two pedestrians dead near the Hurlingham area on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses report that the young man, driving a heavily armoured Land Rover Defender, knocked down the two victims and attempted to flee the scene without offering help.

However, his escape was cut short by heavy traffic along Argwings Kodhek Road, which quickly brought his vehicle to a standstill.

Police officers arrived moments later, but the suspect locked himself inside the bulletproof SUV, chewing khat (miraa) and appearing completely unbothered.

With the suspect refusing to cooperate, two tow trucks were called in to haul the armoured vehicle away, drawing a crowd of onlookers.

Police sources have confirmed that the driver is the son of a high-ranking Cabinet Secretary, though his identity has not yet been officially released.





Watch the video.

