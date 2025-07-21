Identity of the man captured on a viral video snatching wigs from two Slay Queens in Nairobi unmasked - They stole Ksh 10,000 from him while he was asleep







Monday, July 21, 2025 - The mystery behind a viral video showing a furious man snatching wigs from two slay queens has finally been solved, and now the reason behind the dramatic confrontation is out in the open.

The man has been identified as DJ Karoski, a popular Nairobi-based deejay known for spinning at various uptown clubs.

According to sources, the two ladies stole Ksh 10,000 from his M-Pesa account while he was asleep after a wild night out.

It is reported that DJ Karoski had booked an Airbnb in an upmarket neighborhood for a night of partying and fun with the two women.

However, the night took a shocking twist when the ladies allegedly accessed his phone while he was asleep and transferred Ksh 10,000 without his consent.

The situation escalated early the next morning when Karoski woke up to find the money missing and the women preparing to leave.

That’s when he confronted them in the parking lot, leading to the now-infamous wig-snatching incident that has taken over Kenyan social media.

Clips shared online show Karoski snatching the wigs and walking off, leaving ladies embarrassed.

See his photos below.