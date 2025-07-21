Identity of the man captured on a viral video snatching wigs from two Slay Queens in Nairobi unmasked - They stole Ksh 10,000 from him while he was asleep

Monday, July 21, 2025 - The mystery behind a viral video showing a furious man snatching wigs from two slay queens has finally been solved, and now the reason behind the dramatic confrontation is out in the open.
The man has been identified as DJ
Karoski, a popular Nairobi-based deejay known for spinning at
various uptown clubs.
According to sources, the two ladies stole
Ksh 10,000 from his M-Pesa account while he was asleep after a
wild night out.
It is reported that DJ Karoski had booked
an Airbnb in an upmarket neighborhood for a night of partying
and fun with the two women.
However, the night took a shocking twist when the ladies
allegedly accessed his phone while he was asleep and transferred Ksh 10,000 without his
consent.
The situation escalated early the next morning when Karoski
woke up to find the money missing and the women preparing to leave.
That’s when he confronted them in the parking lot, leading
to the now-infamous wig-snatching incident that has taken over Kenyan social
media.
Clips shared online show Karoski snatching the wigs and
walking off, leaving ladies embarrassed.
See his photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments