PHOTOs!! See the young family left behind by the 35-year-old lawyer shot dead by Egerton University lecturer in club parking dispute - Ni Uchungu Sana







Monday, July 21, 2025 - What was meant to be a night of leisure ended in irreversible tragedy after Mandela Nabala, a legal scholar and a father of two, was shot dead after he had a heated argument with Dr. Paul Sena Kanyike, a licensed civilian firearm holder and a lecturer at Egerton University, at a popular club in Narok.

According to a police report, Sena drew his Glock pistol in the heat of the altercation and shot Nabala once in the chin while arguing over parking space.

The victim was rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A photo shared online now reveals the heartbreaking reality of the tragedy, a young widow and two little children left behind, grappling with a loss too heavy to bear.

Nabala was widely respected in legal circles for his integrity, sharp intellect, and calm demeanor.

Colleagues describe him as a rising star in law and a devoted family man.

