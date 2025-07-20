See what happened to AALIYAH WANJIKU after she was lured to Dubai for a job by a person she met online - Young LADIES should be careful





Sunday, July 20, 2025 - What started as a dream opportunity turned into a nightmare for Aaliyah Wanjiku, a young Kenyan lady who was lured to Dubai by someone she met online, with promises of a high-paying job and a better life.

Aaliyah, who had been struggling to find work locally, was approached online by a person claiming to be a recruitment agent for a hospitality firm in the UAE.

She was promised a job at a restaurant, complete with accommodation and a competitive salary.

Desperate to change her life and support her family, she flew to Dubai for the job opportunity.

However, upon arrival, things took a dark and unexpected turn.

Instead of being taken to a hotel or staff residence, Aaliyah was locked in an apartment in a remote area and her passport was confiscated.

She quickly realized she had been tricked into a human trafficking ring.

She is now being forced to do ‘dirty things’.

Below is a post by her distressed mother, who desperately wants to bring her daughter back home.