See what happened to AALIYAH WANJIKU after she was lured to Dubai for a job by a person she met online - Young LADIES should be careful

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - What started as a dream opportunity turned into a nightmare for Aaliyah Wanjiku, a young Kenyan lady who was lured to Dubai by someone she met online, with promises of a high-paying job and a better life.
Aaliyah, who had been struggling to find work locally, was
approached online by a person claiming to be a recruitment agent for a
hospitality firm in the UAE.
She was promised a job at a restaurant, complete with
accommodation and a competitive salary.
Desperate to change her life and support her family, she flew
to Dubai for the job opportunity.
However, upon arrival, things took a dark and unexpected
turn.
Instead of being taken to a hotel or staff residence,
Aaliyah was locked in an apartment
in a remote area and her passport was confiscated.
She quickly realized she had been tricked into a human trafficking ring.
She is now being forced to do ‘dirty things’.
Below is a post by her distressed mother, who desperately wants to bring her daughter back home.
0 Comments