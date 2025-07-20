“I’m still waiting for my LUO husband” — SHA CEO MERCY MWANGANGI reminds Kisumu residents of a promise to help her find a LUO man to marry her (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO, Mercy Mwangangi, had Kisumu residents and leaders in stitches after humorously reviving an old “debt” - their promise to help her find a husband.

Appointed SHA CEO in April, Mercy took over from Robert Ingasira.

But it was a moment from 2021 that stole the spotlight during her recent address in Kisumu.

Back then, as Health Chief Administrative Secretary, she had joined Raila Odinga at a rally in Migori and cheekily asked locals to help her find a man from Luo land - a moment that went viral.

Fast forward to this week, Mercy playfully reminded Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and the crowd:

“Kisumu owes me a debt. I came here with Baba looking for a husband, and I left empty-handed!”

She added, “Maybe it’s because I hadn’t paid dowry. Today, I’ve brought it, and it’s SHA! Help me find my husband!”

Her witty remarks had the audience, including Health CS Aden Duale and PS Ouma Oluga, bursting with laughter.

Beyond the humor, Mercy passionately urged Kenyans to enroll in SHA, emphasizing its importance for nationwide health coverage.

Netizens have lauded Dr. Mwangangi for blending public service with charm - and just maybe, the right Luo suitor will finally shoot his shot.

Watch the video below:

The Kenyan DAILY POST