Saboti MP, CALEB AMISI, threatens to quit ODM if the party continues supporting RUTO’s administration

Tuesday, July 29,
2025 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has vowed to abandon the Orange Democratic
Movement (ODM) in the 2027 General Elections if it continues its cooperation
with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.
Speaking on Tuesday, July 29th, Amisi, a two-term
MP and vocal ODM loyalist, declared that his current mandate under the Raila
Odinga-led party only lasts until the end of his five-year term.
He warned that continued collaboration with Kenya Kwanza
beyond this period would force him to seek a new political home.
“I am an ODM member elected for five years. But if ODM
continues working with William Ruto, I will not seek re-election on its
ticket,” he said.
Amisi criticized the ongoing political realignments, arguing
that they have confused grassroots supporters and compromised the party’s core
ideology.
He added that ODM’s historical role has been to hold the Government
accountable - not to merge interests with it.
However, he noted that should the party withdraw from its
current arrangement and return to its original values, he would remain
committed to it.
“If ODM retraces its steps and aligns with its founding
agenda, we can forge ahead together,” he stated.
Amisi joins other leaders like ODM Secretary General Edwin
Sifuna in questioning the ODM-Kenya Kwanza Memorandum of Understanding.
He believes the agreement has led to ideological dilution
and political uncertainty, urging the party to make a decisive move before more
damage is done.
“ODM
has to make a decision now. There's a lot of confusion among the supporters;
there are those who agree with the broad-based government, while others don't,
and that confusion is derailing our efforts as a party,'” Amisi asserted.
