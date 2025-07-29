An official at the Ministry of Lands intercepted by detectives after a tip-off - See what was recovered from his heavily tinted Prado (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Acting on a tip-off, Garissa Sub-County detectives have apprehended Antony Githua Mwangi, a public officer at the Ministry of Lands in Garissa, and recovered Government stores in his possession.
The arrest took place along the Garissa-Lamu Road,
where Mwangi was intercepted driving a black Toyota Prado with the registration
number KDQ 876Y.
A preliminary search of the vehicle led to the following
recoveries: three rounds of 9mm Colt ammunition, six personal cheques each
worth Sh500,000, KDF badges of the rank of Captain, and four mobile phones of
various make.
Following the initial search, detectives proceeded to
Mwangi’s residence in Madogo.
With his brother present, they conducted a thorough search
that uncovered even more alarming items: five live rounds of 7.62 X 51
ammunition, thirty blank title deeds, a lease certificate, and a variety of
other land-related documents.
A further search at the suspect's residence in Thika and
Ruiru yielded additional items, including an original title deed of a land in
Kajiado, an application for consent of Lands Control Board in Kajiado, and
assorted land documents used by the suspect for fraudulent land transfer.
Antony Githua Mwangi is currently in custody, undergoing
processing as he awaits his court appearance.
