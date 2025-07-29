An official at the Ministry of Lands intercepted by detectives after a tip-off - See what was recovered from his heavily tinted Prado (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Acting on a tip-off, Garissa Sub-County detectives have apprehended Antony Githua Mwangi, a public officer at the Ministry of Lands in Garissa, and recovered Government stores in his possession.

The arrest took place along the Garissa-Lamu Road, where Mwangi was intercepted driving a black Toyota Prado with the registration number KDQ 876Y.

A preliminary search of the vehicle led to the following recoveries: three rounds of 9mm Colt ammunition, six personal cheques each worth Sh500,000, KDF badges of the rank of Captain, and four mobile phones of various make.

Following the initial search, detectives proceeded to Mwangi’s residence in Madogo.

With his brother present, they conducted a thorough search that uncovered even more alarming items: five live rounds of 7.62 X 51 ammunition, thirty blank title deeds, a lease certificate, and a variety of other land-related documents.

A further search at the suspect's residence in Thika and Ruiru yielded additional items, including an original title deed of a land in Kajiado, an application for consent of Lands Control Board in Kajiado, and assorted land documents used by the suspect for fraudulent land transfer.

Antony Githua Mwangi is currently in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance.

