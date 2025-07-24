RUTO’s staunch supporter who resigned from his KDF job to campaign for him dies at KNH, days after predicting his death





Thursday, July 24, 2025 - President William Ruto’s loyal supporter, David Ogwagwa, has passed away while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

David, a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, was widely known in political circles for his unwavering support for Ruto, dating back to 2013 when the Jubilee Party was formed.

So committed was he to Ruto’s presidential ambitions that he resigned from his military job to join the campaign trail and work closely with Ruto’s security team during public events and rallies.

David’s sudden death has shocked friends, especially after it emerged that he had predicted his death days before it happened.

Screenshots from a WhatsApp group reveal that he had sent farewell messages, alluding to his deteriorating health and expressing peace with what was coming.

Sources say David had been battling with an undisclosed illness but had remained strong for his family.

In his final days, he counseled and prepared his loved ones for his death, urging them to remain strong.

May his soul rest in peace.