Luxury on display as President RUTO is spotted wearing a Ksh 6 million Rolex Daytona watch during Maasai Mara tour (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - President William Ruto has once again sparked reactions after he stepped out rocking a luxurious Rolex Daytona watch valued at over Ksh 6 million.

Clad in classic jungle green game wear and jungle boots during his visit to the Maasai Mara National Park for the annual wildebeest migration, Ruto’s look was completed by the expensive timepiece associated with wealth and power.

The wristwatch, first introduced in 1963, is specifically designed for professional racing drivers.

It features a tachymetric scale on the bezel, enabling drivers to calculate average speeds of up to 400 miles or kilometres per hour, alongside three chronograph counters for measuring elapsed time.

The watch is also known for its robust Oyster case, which provides water resistance up to 100 meters, outstanding chronometric precision, and a 72-hour power reserve.

While Rolex does not list retail prices on its global site, directing customers to authorised dealers instead, luxury watch platforms such as Chrono24 quote prices starting at $50,000 (Sh6.4 million) for a new piece and $20,000 (Sh2.5 million) for a used one.

What’s the deal with all these fancy watches they’re wearing? Wearing a watch worth 5.2 M is something else! pic.twitter.com/1hahkehNzS — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 24, 2025