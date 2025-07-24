PHOTOs! Kisumu youths launch ‘Two-Term’ movement in support of President RUTO even as he faces resistance in most parts of the country







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A group of youths from Kisumu County, a region historically known for being in the opposition, have launched the ‘Two-Term Movement’ in open support of President William Ruto.

Photos circulating online show the enthusiastic youths donning T-shirts branded with Ruto’s images and chanting pro-Ruto slogans.

This rare show of support comes at a time when President Ruto is facing growing resistance across several parts of the country.

Some applauded the group for exercising independent thought, while others accused them of being paid puppets in a region traditionally aligned with opposition politics.

See photos.