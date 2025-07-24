PHOTOs! Kisumu youths launch ‘Two-Term’ movement in support of President RUTO even as he faces resistance in most parts of the country

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A group of
youths from Kisumu County, a region historically known
for being in the opposition, have launched the ‘Two-Term Movement’ in open support of President
William Ruto.
Photos circulating online show the enthusiastic youths
donning T-shirts branded with Ruto’s images and chanting pro-Ruto slogans.
This rare show of support comes at a time when President
Ruto is facing growing resistance across several parts of the
country.
Some applauded the group for exercising independent thought,
while others accused them of being paid puppets in a region
traditionally aligned with opposition politics.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
