RUTO’s son, GEORGE, invites a pastor to anoint his new flashy matatu christened Mood (VIDEO)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, is making waves in the matatu industry after unveiling a brand-new, flashy matatu dubbed “Mood”, and in a unique twist, he invited a pastor to anoint the vehicle before it hits the road.

The sleek, hyped matatu is fitted with high-end sound systems, custom graffiti artwork, strobe lights, and plush interiors, a clear sign that George is not playing small in the game.

What stood out, however, was the spiritual touch.

A city pastor was seen praying for the President’s son and the driver with a Bible in hand after sprinkling holy water on the matatu.

The flashy matatu is expected to operate along a major Nairobi route and has already started gaining fans online for its bold style and celebrity ownership.

Watch the video.

RUTO’s son, GEORGE, invites a Pastor to anoint his new flashy matatu, MOOD pic.twitter.com/hQD0cLXJ6W — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 18, 2025

