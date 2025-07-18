Drunk Nairobi slay queen records an Uber Driver who reportedly tried to steal her phone (VIDEO)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded involving a visibly intoxicated Nairobi slay queen and an Uber driver, whom she accused of attempting to steal her mobile phone during a ride home.

In a video shared on her TikTok account, the lady is seen confronting the driver while hurling accusations.

She claimed the driver tried to make away with her phone after she momentarily blacked out during the trip.

Slurring her words but visibly enraged, the woman is heard saying: "Give me my phone. You have been stealing from passengers. I wouldn’t have found it if the alarm was off!"

According to her, she only realized the phone was missing when they arrived at her destination and she attempted to pay.

Fortunately, an alarm she had set on the device began ringing, helping her locate it within the vehicle.

The Uber driver, however, denied the theft allegation, claiming it was a misunderstanding.

“I got confused and thought it was my phone. There were two phones placed here,” he is heard responding calmly in the video as the lady confronts him, calling him a thief.

The same lady, who appears to be a drama queen, had earlier claimed via a separate TikTok post that she was drugged at Habanos Lounge, a popular nightlife spot in Nairobi.

Drunk Nairobi slay queen records an Uber Driver who reportedly tried to steal her phone pic.twitter.com/MEu8jEOBAf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST