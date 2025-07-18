A heavily intoxicated truck driver forcefully ejected from the driver’s seat after he nearly caused an accident on the Kericho-Nakuru Highway (VIDEO)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded along the busy Kericho-Nakuru Highway after a heavily intoxicated truck driver was forcefully ejected from the driver’s seat, following a reckless incident that nearly caused a major road accident.

In a video shared widely on social media, a uniformed traffic police officer is seen approaching the truck after it veered off the road.

The officer opens the driver’s door and orders the visibly drunk driver to exit the vehicle.

However, the defiant driver refuses to cooperate, prompting a tense confrontation.

Moments later, concerned members of the public step in to assist the officer.

Together, they forcefully pull the driver out of the vehicle.

What follows is a chaotic scene as the public rains kicks and blows on the driver before the officer intervenes and restrains them.

He then proceeds to handcuff the driver and lead him away from the scene.

He was arrested and taken to the nearest police station.

The truck, which had veered off the road, was later towed to the police station.

Watch the video.

