RUTO’s ‘shoot them on the leg’ order to police sparks outrage amid rising cases of extra-judicial killing by police





Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - President William Ruto has come under intense criticism following his directive that police should shoot protesters in the leg if they are found destroying property.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 9th, during the launch of a police housing project in Kilimani, the President said, “Anyone who burns down someone else’s business and property, let them be shot in the leg and go to the hospital as they head to court.

“Let them not kill, but shoot and break the legs.”

His remarks come in the wake of national grief over the deaths of dozens of youth during the Saba Saba protests.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) recently confirmed at least 31 protest-related deaths and over 100 injuries.

Ruto also dismissed concerns about rising youth unemployment - one of the key drivers of the protests - with a controversial retort: “Were all young people employed before I became president?”

“People should stop the nonsense - that's foolishness.”

The president defended his record by citing over 500,000 jobs created through various Government programs.

Civil society groups and online users have condemned his comments as reckless and out of touch, warning that normalizing violent policing further alienates disillusioned youth and erodes public trust in Government.