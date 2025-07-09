Mission impossible? BABU OWINO addresses plans to impeach President RUTO amid Gen Z protests

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has ruled out tabling an impeachment motion against President William Ruto, arguing that Parliament is too compromised for such a move to succeed.
Responding to a Kenyan on X (formerly Twitter) who
questioned his failure to pursue impeachment despite vocally opposing Ruto’s
administration, Babu explained that nearly 90% of lawmakers are not
independent.
“I don’t know failure because 90 per cent of MPs are
compromised,” Babu wrote, suggesting that initiating an impeachment process
would be futile.
The outspoken legislator has been among the few elected
leaders who have actively joined Gen Z-led anti-Government protests.
On June 25th, he was seen marching in solidarity
with protesters in Nairobi’s CBD, where he was warmly received by
demonstrators.
The conversation around impeachment resurfaced after
People’s Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua, called on MPs to consider such
a move as a way to “ventilate and sensitise” Kenyans and the international
community on governance concerns.
According to the Constitution, an MP may initiate
impeachment proceedings if the President is accused of gross violations of the
law.
The motion must be supported by at least one-third of MPs to
move forward.
In 2015, a similar effort was mounted against former
President Uhuru Kenyatta by CORD legislators but failed to gather enough
momentum.
To date, no Kenyan President has been impeached, and with
the current political alignment in Parliament, Babu maintains such a move
against Ruto would be symbolic at best and doomed at worst.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
