Mission impossible? BABU OWINO addresses plans to impeach President RUTO amid Gen Z protests







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has ruled out tabling an impeachment motion against President William Ruto, arguing that Parliament is too compromised for such a move to succeed.

Responding to a Kenyan on X (formerly Twitter) who questioned his failure to pursue impeachment despite vocally opposing Ruto’s administration, Babu explained that nearly 90% of lawmakers are not independent.

“I don’t know failure because 90 per cent of MPs are compromised,” Babu wrote, suggesting that initiating an impeachment process would be futile.

The outspoken legislator has been among the few elected leaders who have actively joined Gen Z-led anti-Government protests.

On June 25th, he was seen marching in solidarity with protesters in Nairobi’s CBD, where he was warmly received by demonstrators.

The conversation around impeachment resurfaced after People’s Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua, called on MPs to consider such a move as a way to “ventilate and sensitise” Kenyans and the international community on governance concerns.

According to the Constitution, an MP may initiate impeachment proceedings if the President is accused of gross violations of the law.

The motion must be supported by at least one-third of MPs to move forward.

In 2015, a similar effort was mounted against former President Uhuru Kenyatta by CORD legislators but failed to gather enough momentum.

To date, no Kenyan President has been impeached, and with the current political alignment in Parliament, Babu maintains such a move against Ruto would be symbolic at best and doomed at worst.

The Kenyan DAILY POST