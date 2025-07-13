High-end city slay queen BERNICE NUNAH shares romantic photo with KTN’s ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s ex-husband - She wrecked the popular TV anchor’s marriage







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - City model and brand influencer, Bernice Nunah, has once again lit up social media after sharing a romantic photo with none other than the ex-husband of KTN news anchor, Zubeidah Kananu, the very man she is accused of snatching.

The intimate photo, which shows the two locked in a cozy embrace, has sent tongues wagging online.

Bernice’s romantic affair with Kananu’s ex-husband Martin, a wealthy businessman, played a key role in the breakdown of their marriage, with tensions brewing long before the public found out.

Word has it that Martin has already introduced Bernice to his parents and they are planning to officiate their union soon.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST