RAILA ODINGA’s former aide, SILAS JAKAKIMBA, lands plum Government job







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Former aide to Raila Odinga, Silas Jakakimba, has been appointed to the Kirinyaga University Council.

This is part of sweeping changes in public university leadership announced by Education Cabinet Secretary, Julius Ogamba.

Jakakimba joins Ibrahim Khamis Mutwafy, Ursula Sabina Oyatsi, and Margaret Kathambi Gitonga on the new council.

In a Gazette Notice dated July 25th, CS Ogamba also named Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the University of Nairobi (UoN) Council.

Other appointees to the UoN council include Ambassador John Kakonge, Samuel Njuguna Kimani, Jonathan Ltipalei Lodompui and Mary Amuyunzu.

At Moi University, Mercy Ringa Njagi joins the council, while at Kenyatta University, Joash Mokamba Keraita and Isaac Opuya Litali were appointed.

Retired Major General Bashir Yusuf and Alice Waruguru Muita were reappointed to the same board.

The University of Eldoret welcomed Peter Onchari Kereri’s reappointment and new members Evelyne Timpiyan Legis and Razoah Vitisia. At KUCCPS, Cyrus Gituai was reappointed as Non-Executive Chairperson.

Other universities affected include Laikipia, Karatina, Egerton, Kisii, Rongo, South Eastern Kenya, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Murang’a, and several university colleges.

