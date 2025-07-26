Details of MATIANG’I’s meeting with GACHAGUA in U.S emerge as opposition eyes 2027 strategy against RUTO







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged from a high-level meeting between former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, held in Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States.

The two leaders, both declared presidential hopefuls, discussed key national concerns and opposition plans ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Gachagua, who has spent several weeks in the U.S mobilizing diaspora support against President William Ruto’s administration, revealed their talks focused on the wellbeing of Kenyans and the need for strong, people-centered leadership.

“We discussed several issues affecting our country, Kenya, and our liberation cause. Our focus remains strong, and our commitment to the people of Kenya is unwavered,” Gachagua said.

Matiang’i and Gachagua later held forums with Kenyans living in the U.S, engaging teachers, healthcare workers and community leaders.

Central to their discussions was the Government’s recent reduction in funding for free secondary education and the contentious university financing model.

Gachagua condemned the policy direction, terming it “draconian” and damaging to future generations.

He said the opposition would push for a reversal.

Both leaders are now key figures in an emerging opposition front that includes Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa.

While Gachagua is seeking the presidency on a DCP ticket, Matiang’i has been endorsed by the Jubilee Party.

Gachagua, however, noted he’s open to backing a consensus candidate to unseat President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST