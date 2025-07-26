GACHAGUA blasts RUTO and KINDIKI as he reveals how they are misusing funds meant for education capitation!







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki of misappropriating funds intended for Kenya’s education sector.

Speaking during his ongoing tour of the United States, Gachagua criticised Ruto for abandoning a key campaign promise to sustain and expand free education to the secondary level.

He questioned why the President is now reversing course, despite earlier commitments made while serving as Deputy President.

His remarks come after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi recently warned that the Government may no longer be able to fully fund the free education programme due to rising enrolment and tight fiscal space.

Gachagua alleged that funds earmarked for education are being withdrawn in cash and redirected to what he described as “useless developmental tours.”

He specifically accused Kindiki of using the money to fuel helicopters for nationwide travel.

“Part of this money is what Kindiki is using to traverse the country,” Gachagua claimed. “That’s the same money meant for our children’s education.”

He urged the Kenya Kwanza administration not to dismantle the legacy of former President Mwai Kibaki, who pioneered free education.

Meanwhile, Education PS Julius Bitok reassured parents that the free education policy remains in place, insisting Treasury CS Mbadi’s remarks had been taken out of context.