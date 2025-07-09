Drama in Nyahururu town as distressed man stages solo protest on top of a police land cruiser (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nyahururu town after a visibly distressed man climbed on top of a police Land Cruiser and staged a solo protest that quickly drew a crowd of curious onlookers.

The shirtless man appeared agitated and emotional, as he protested against corruption and violation of the constitution by President Ruto’s administration.

Within minutes, a crowd had gathered around the police vehicle, with some filming the scene while others pleaded with authorities to handle the situation with care.

Officers attempted to coax the man down peacefully as the crowd swelled.

Some observers praised his courage, interpreting his actions as symbolic of public frustration amid ongoing national unrest and socio-economic hardships.

Watch the video.

Solo demo on police land cruiser pic.twitter.com/VyS8Jt0ZaP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

