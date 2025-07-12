President RUTO’s son, GEORGE, expands his matatu empire with new flashy ride dubbed ‘MOOD’ (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - While many Kenyans continue to grapple with the rising cost of living, President William Ruto’s son, George Kimutai Ruto, appears to be thriving in business, particularly in the vibrant Nairobi matatu industry.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, George is seen unveiling yet another flashy addition to his growing fleet of public service vehicles.

The latest matatu, christened "Mood", has already turned heads with its sleek design, high-end sound system, LED lighting, and custom interior, hallmarks of Nairobi’s high-ranking “nganyas.”

The matatu joins a fleet that has steadily grown over the past year, cementing George’s reputation as a major player in the matatu business.

His PSV vehicles are mostly associated with routes in Nairobi and its environs and are popular among the youth.

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with mixed reactions.

Some applauded his entrepreneurial spirit, while others questioned how he’s able to expand so rapidly in a struggling economy.

“Clearly, the economy is only bad for the rest of us,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Hustler son really understood the assignment.”

Watch the video.

President RUTO’s son, GEORGE, expands his matatu empire with new flashy ride dubbed ‘MOOD’ pic.twitter.com/uKKp0WMMjf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2025

