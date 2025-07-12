OPULENCE! President RUTO spotted on his vast wheat farm rocking a designer crocodile blouson jacket worth Ksh 6.2 million (PHOTOs)









Saturday, July 12, 2025 - President William Ruto is once again under public scrutiny for his lavish fashion choices after being spotted in a designer jacket worth $48,350 (approximately Ksh6.25 million).

The brown lambskin and crocodile blouson jacket caught attention as the President toured his expansive wheat farm.





While Ruto, one of Kenya's wealthiest individuals, is not known for flaunting his wealth but recent appearances suggest a shift.

During a recent trip to Spain, he was seen wearing a rare Rolex Daytona 16528 - a collector’s timepiece valued between Ksh6.5 million and Ksh8.5 million.



His display of luxury has drawn sharp criticism from Kenyans, many of whom are struggling with rising living costs.

The President’s fashion statements are now seen by some as tone-deaf amid nationwide economic hardship.

