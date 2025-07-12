The moment RAILA ODINGA’s wife, MAMA IDA, was heckled by the youth in Migori - The ground is shifting (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A video has emerged showing Mama Ida Odinga, wife of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, being heckled by a section of youth during her recent visit to Migori County, a region long considered a political stronghold for the Odinga family.
The incident, captured on video and widely shared online,
shows a visibly tense moment as restless youth interrupted her address by
heckling her.
While she attempted to remain composed, the jeers from the
crowd, mostly consisting of the youth, nearly forced her to cut short her
speech.
Observers see the incident as a sign of shifting political
tides in the region, especially among the younger generation, many of whom have
expressed frustration over the current political leadership.
This heckling incident also adds to growing signals of
discontent within Raila’s traditional bases, particularly from Gen Z and
youthful voters who feel alienated.
Watch the video
Haha! Ida Odinga was heckled terribly in Migori and told to walk out. Let me translate what she's saying:— I am Chege (@_James041) July 12, 2025
" Migori youths, stop heckling at me. This heckling is not politics. It's a bad behavior. I was also born in Migori. When I came here, I know where I parked my helicopter,… pic.twitter.com/b81wHQB2rC
