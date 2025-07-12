The moment RAILA ODINGA’s wife, MAMA IDA, was heckled by the youth in Migori - The ground is shifting (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A video has emerged showing Mama Ida Odinga, wife of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, being heckled by a section of youth during her recent visit to Migori County, a region long considered a political stronghold for the Odinga family.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, shows a visibly tense moment as restless youth interrupted her address by heckling her.

While she attempted to remain composed, the jeers from the crowd, mostly consisting of the youth, nearly forced her to cut short her speech.

Observers see the incident as a sign of shifting political tides in the region, especially among the younger generation, many of whom have expressed frustration over the current political leadership.

This heckling incident also adds to growing signals of discontent within Raila’s traditional bases, particularly from Gen Z and youthful voters who feel alienated.

Watch the video

Haha! Ida Odinga was heckled terribly in Migori and told to walk out. Let me translate what she's saying:



" Migori youths, stop heckling at me. This heckling is not politics. It's a bad behavior. I was also born in Migori. When I came here, I know where I parked my helicopter,… pic.twitter.com/b81wHQB2rC — I am Chege (@_James041) July 12, 2025

