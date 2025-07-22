President RUTO leads funeral contribution for comedian KK MWENYEWE with Ksh 1 million donation!





Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - President William Ruto has led a heartfelt show of support following the untimely passing of beloved comedian Zakaria Kariuki, widely known as KK Mwenyewe.

The Head of State contributed Ksh1 million towards the funeral arrangements of the late comedian, who rose to fame for his uncanny impersonations of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Senior State House official, Dennis Itumbi, shared the update on his official X account, revealing that other leaders also stepped in.

"President Ruto has contributed Ksh1 million. While I was sitting here, I asked how much was remaining in the budget, and I was told it's KSh1.2 million.”

“Now, with Ksh1.5 million, haven’t we already covered that? I have all that money with me, but I’ve requested to go and give it to his mother,” said Itumbi.

Other contributions to KK Mwenyewe’s funeral included: Ksh200,000 from Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Ksh200,000 from Kikuyu MP, Kimani Iching’wah, and Ksh100,000 from Lari MP, Mburu Kahangara.

The tribute came during a candle lighting ceremony held on July 21st, where content creators gathered to honour KK’s life and legacy.